Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

International Day of Sign Languages celebrated

Monitoring Desk
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The International Day of Sign Languages is being celebrated globally on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of sign language and to advocate for the cultural identity of the deaf community.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, this year’s theme, “Sign up for Sign Language Rights,” urges world leaders to officially recognize and promote sign language rights in their countries. The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), representing around 70 million deaf people worldwide, has called on officials to sign the theme in their national sign languages as a show of support.

The day was first celebrated in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf, which is observed from September 24 to September 30 each year.

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024