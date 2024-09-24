Karachi’s image has improved at global level: Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the role of trauma centres in the medical field is of paramount importance.

According to KMC information on Monday, the doctors and paramedical staff at trauma centres are serving humanity, and efforts will be made to establish trauma centres in other cities of Sindh, similar to Karachi, to ensure the provision of immediate and quality medical aid to the injured and other patients in accident and emergency situations. The participation of medical experts from around the world in the international traumatology conference held in Karachi is highly encouraging. All doctors and staff working in local trauma centres should benefit from the experiences of global medical experts and the ongoing research in this field.

He made these remarks as a chief guest during the closing ceremony of the three-day second “Pak Trauma Con 2024 Conference,” organised by the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Institute, at a local hotel. Present at the occasion were Executive Director of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon, Patron-in-Chief Prof Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, Dr Mustafa Mahmood from the Royal College of Emergency in London, Dr Benjamin Thal from Austria, Prof Sajida Qureshi from Dow University of Health Sciences, Chairperson of the Organising Committee Prof Sadiqa Aftab, Dr Taj Hassan, and a large number of professors and doctors from various medical institutions.

Wahab remarked that Karachi’s image has improved on the global stage. Compared to last year, this year a larger number of international delegates attended the conference, including medical experts from Austria, Ireland, England, and other countries. He hopes that their stay in Karachi has been pleasant and encourages them to explore the city and enjoy its delicious traditional cuisine.

He added that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), with the support of the Sindh government, is taking steps to provide better health facilities to the citizens. Efforts are underway to improve KMC-managed hospitals and the mortuaries at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex will be made operational within the next month. The process of developing infrastructure in Karachi is ongoing, with construction and repair work on roads commencing at a cost of two billion rupees.

Wahab highlighted that the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Institute of Trauma is an important initiative of the Sindh government, dedicated to meeting the public’s needs in this area by utilising all available resources and efforts. The institute is continuously progressing. This year’s selected theme for the trauma con conference, “Integrated Trauma Care: From Challenges to Advancement”, is significant, aiming to effectively address the challenges faced in the field of trauma and modernize the trauma system.

The experts participating in this conference possess expertise in providing trauma-related facilities in low-resource countries, which could greatly benefit Pakistan and other nations. During the closing session of the conference, other speakers also addressed the attendees, sharing their experiences and advancements in trauma care and management. Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon, secretary of the organising committee, stated that Trauma Con is the most important educational and networking event for the trauma community, featuring high-quality scientific sessions led by national and international experts. Topics included trauma patient care, trauma programmes and integrated trauma system management, trauma laws, pre-hospital care, hospital maintenance, polytrauma management, disaster management, and rehabilitation.