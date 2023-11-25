German embassy celebrates German Unity Day 2023

ISLAMABAD-The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad joyously observed German Unity Day today in a garden reception.

This auspicious occasion commemorates the formal reunification of East and West Germany on 3rd October 1990, culminating in the end of 41 years of separation and uniting Germans into one cohesive nation.

In his address, the German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, underscored the historical significance of German reunification, highlighting the remarkable achievements and progress made since that pivotal moment.

The event, graciously hosted by the German Embassy, welcomed distinguished guests from Pakistan and the international community. Among the participants were representatives from German businesses, foundations, and organizations operating in Pakistan.

Esteemed attendees included dignitaries and high officials from diplomatic, military, political, economic, and humanitarian sectors, reflecting the strong ties between Germany and Pakistan.

The celebration showcased stalls from various German organizations, including economic development partners GIZ, KfW, BGR as well as academic exchange service DAAD, Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus, and political foundations. These stalls provided a glimpse into Germany’s multifaceted engagement in Pakistan, illustrating the diverse contributions of German entities across various sectors.

A notable feature of the reception was the exhibition of two Buddy Bear Sculptures, intricately painted by the internationally renowned artist Ahmer Farooq. These sculptures creatively captured the exquisite designs and fusion of both cultures, adding a touch of artistry and symbolism to the festivities.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their presence and contributions, which greatly enriched the German Unity Day celebration, making it a memorable experience.