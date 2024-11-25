Trump and Pakistan

In Pakistan’s media, a debate rages on about whether or not the President-Elect of the United States (US), Don­ald Trump, will show concern for the po­litical situation in Pakistan. Many commentators opine that the US’s plate is already full, leav­ing little chance of sparing a thought for Pakistan.

However, there is a rea­son why the Trump adminis­tration will show concern. Histo­ry dates back to late July 2019, when Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, paid a three-day visit to the US. On 22 July, Khan called on Trump at the White House, where Trump publicly of­fered his services to mediate in the In­dia-Pakistan conflict in Kashmir. Trump said, “I am making the offer after Indi­an Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested me to mediate or arbitrate in the 70-year-old territory dispute be­tween the two nations.” Hitherto, it is not known how and when Modi con­veyed his intent to Trump.

Interestingly, after the Shimla Agree­ment of 1972, India’s stated position has been that all issues with Pakistan would be discussed and decided bilat­erally, without any third-party media­tion. Moreover, after 1972, no Indian leader has asked for or accepted any of­fer of mediation or arbitration by the US on the Kashmir dispute. This sim­ply means that, through his statement, Trump made a pre-emptive move in case any new conflict appeared between Pakistan and India in the future. Precise­ly speaking, Trump had an idea of what would happen in the coming days.

During the trip, rumours ran rife that certain Pentagon officials held a meet­ing with the then visiting top brass of the Pakistan army (General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt. General Faiz Hameed) to convey that India would introduce cer­tain changes in its administered part of Kashmir and that the Pakistan army should not react to it.

Soon afterwards, on 5 August, India re­voked the special status (autonomy) of its part of the State of Jammu and Kash­mir (known eponymously as Kashmir) granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and merged the area into the federation of India. In response, nei­ther did Trump mediate or arbitrate, nor did the Pakistan army show any reaction by moving troops to the Line of Con­trol (LoC). Other than raising a few slo­gans in Islamabad on this or that day (as a token of protest) and changing the ti­tle of a road to Srinagar Highway, no one sobbed. Serenity prevailed.

Pakistan is a country where even talks on trade with India heat up the streets, with religious fanatics coming in droves from madrassas. In religion lies the han­dle of politics. This time, however, the streets remained calm, devoid of any stir. Similarly, the LoC, which otherwise is kept on the boil, remained quiescent. Silence indicated that a change on Kash­mir was scripted.

On 8 August, Modi appeared on Indian media to say that a “new era” was begin­ning for the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, where “hindrances” to its devel­opment had been lifted. That is, Modi de­clared that the main reason for the change in the status of Indian Kashmir was devel­opment. In the past, India had raised a similar point publicly with the US several times, stating that Pakistan had been fuel­ling unrest, which was hindering develop­ment in Indian Kashmir, thereby keeping the area in a perpetual state of depriva­tion. That is, if development were intro­duced into Indian Kashmir, discontent would fade away. Presumably, this point convinced Trump to give India a signal to go ahead with its plans.

On 23 September, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement: “Prime Min­ister Imran Khan met President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN Gen­eral Assembly in New York today…Prime Minister Khan appreciated President Trump’s continued offers of assistance in mediating the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Describing India’s draconian lockdown in Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir as a dire humanitarian crisis with implications for regional security, the Prime Minister highlighted the impor­tance of immediately lifting the curfew and other restrictions and resolving the Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.”

There were two issues with the For­eign Office’s statement. First, the state­ment indicated that Pakistan was still naïve enough to believe in Trump’s offer of mediation or arbitration in the Kash­mir dispute, despite the fact that, on 23 July, India’s Foreign Minister (External Affairs Minister) Dr S. Jaishankar had clarified in the Indian Parliament (the Rajya Sabha) that Modi had not made any such request to Trump. Second, the statement was so cleverly orchestrated as to exclude any hint of Pakistan’s agi­tation against the 5 August act of India. Interestingly, the statement restrained itself to condemning the lockdown and demanding the lifting of the curfew and other restrictions but deliberately evad­ed any mention of the change in the sta­tus of Indian-administered Kashmir. In short, the statement showed that Paki­stan reminded the US of its promise to mediate or arbitrate and that Pakistan condemned the lockdown, knowing fully that both points had lost their relevance to the Kashmir dispute. This is called di­plomacy—a voice raised, disgorged of essential contents. Above all, the state­ment implied that the rumours bandied about earlier had some substance.

Trump is now known as a person who interfered without interfering in the af­fairs of South Asia, where he brought about a change to establish a new sta­tus quo. Whereas Trump used the soft power of the White House to offer In­dia a chance to fulfil its desire for de­velopment to appease the Kashmiris in its part of Kashmir, he offered Pakistan a chance to deal with the challenges of insurgency ravaging its western half in­stead of focusing on the LoC. With the forthcoming arrival of Trump in the White House, more use of soft power is confirmed, which includes sparing a thought for his old friends in Pakistan.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com