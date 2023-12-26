Alvi encourages youth to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s values

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has urged children to contribute to the country by achieving high standards in education and adopting Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

At an event titled ‘Quaid and Children’ held at the President’s House in Islamabad, the president stated that adhering to the golden values of the founder of Pakistan would foster the country’s prosperity in the comity of nations.

The colourful ceremony celebrating the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, ministers, parliamentarians, and a large number of school children, including those with disabilities.

President Alvi recalled that during the Pakistan Movement, children were among the population who cherished their Quaid and steadfastly supported him in his struggle for a separate homeland. He read out several passionate letters written by children to the Quaid-e-Azam, expressing their support and sending him the money they had saved.

The president emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam was a staunch believer in mainstreaming women and other marginalized segments of society to ensure economic prosperity.

He stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities to women and differently-abled people in education and employment fields.

President Alvi mentioned that the people in Kashmir were suffering due to Indian occupation forces, while religious minorities faced continued persecution.

“The current situation in India reinforces the significance of the Two-Nation theory that necessitated the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent,” he said. He highlighted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s role as a great leader whose struggle brought about significant change in the world. “This homeland was created after the sacrifices of thousands of people and needs to be strengthened with hard work and commitment,” he emphasized.

President Alvi and Samina Alvi cut the cake to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam among children. Children dressed in traditional attire danced to folk songs depicting the rich culture of the four provinces and Kashmir.

A group of differently-abled children, including the visually impaired, presented a tableau on the song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan,’ receiving high appreciation from the audience, who waved national flags during the performance. The entire ceremony was simultaneously presented in sign language to facilitate the differently-abled children.