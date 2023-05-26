Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Former MNA Haider Ali ‘decides’ to quit PTI

STAFF REPORT
May 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Another former Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Haider Ali on Thursday ‘decided’ to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 violence, sources said. Sources having knowledge of the development said Dr. Haider Ali has decided to join Pakistan People’s Party after parting ways with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The former PTI MNA has reportedly held two meetings with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership. Haider Ali Khan secured MNA seat from Swat-II in the 2018 General Elections by securing 61,687 votes. Haider Ali remained MNA from August 2018 till January 2023. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Malik Aslam Amin, Bilal Ghaffar and other PTI leaders and ticket holders have left the party after condemning the May 9 violence. On Wednesday, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry announced that he was resigning from the party position and parting ways with chairman Imran Khan. 

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023