Former MNA Haider Ali ‘decides’ to quit PTI

KARACHI - Another former Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Haider Ali on Thursday ‘decided’ to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 violence, sources said. Sources having knowledge of the development said Dr. Haider Ali has decided to join Pakistan People’s Party after parting ways with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The former PTI MNA has reportedly held two meetings with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership. Haider Ali Khan secured MNA seat from Swat-II in the 2018 General Elections by securing 61,687 votes. Haider Ali remained MNA from August 2018 till January 2023. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Malik Aslam Amin, Bilal Ghaffar and other PTI leaders and ticket holders have left the party after condemning the May 9 violence. On Wednesday, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry announced that he was resigning from the party position and parting ways with chairman Imran Khan.