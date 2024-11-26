Tuesday, November 26, 2024
SC disposes of suo motu against Azam Swati

Monitoring Desk
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court disposed of a suo motu notice against former Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati. The notice was taken by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, over allegations of misuse of authority and transferring the Islamabad police chief for not siding with the minister’s son in a personal land dispute. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the case. The Court observed that matters related to tax and property should be addressed by the relevant departments. It allowed any party affected by the judgment to approach other forums for further proceedings. Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the case originated from a criminal matter, questioning how tax and property affairs became linked to it.

Monitoring Desk

