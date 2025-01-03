Pakistan begins 8th term as non-permanent UNSC member

The Pakistani national flag was hoisted outside the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chamber on Thursday, marking the beginning of Pakistan's eighth term as a non-permanent member for 2025-26.

The ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York included the flag installations of five new non-permanent members: Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia. These nations replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, whose terms concluded on December 31, 2024.

Pakistan's Alternate Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, installed the flag and delivered remarks emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Charter’s principles, including maintaining international peace, promoting equal rights, and supporting self-determination.

Ambassador Ahmad underscored Pakistan’s role in advocating for oppressed peoples and fostering multilateral cooperation to address global challenges. He highlighted the importance of tackling root causes of conflicts, encouraging dialogue, and building confidence at regional and global levels.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to pursuing peaceful solutions to the issues on the Council’s agenda, leveraging tools such as conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding to achieve lasting peace. Pakistan’s term also entails upholding international law and the Security Council's decisions to alleviate the suffering of those in conflict zones.

In July, Pakistan will assume the presidency of the UNSC, granting it the opportunity to shape the Council’s agenda. Additionally, Pakistan will serve on the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, tasked with designating individuals and entities as terrorists and imposing sanctions.

The UNSC, comprised of 15 members—five permanent and ten non-permanent—holds the authority to make binding decisions, impose sanctions, and authorize the use of force to maintain international peace and security.