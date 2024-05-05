Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Balochistan governor tomorrow

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Balohistan President Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail will sworn in as Balochistan governor tomorrow, said a handout issued by Governor House on Sunday.

A graceful oath taking ceremony regarding the new Governor Balochistan to be held in Governor House on Monday (tomorrow) at 11:00 a.m. sharp.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar will administer the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, Parliamentarians, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretaries and political figures are expected to be present in the ceremony, the handout further read.