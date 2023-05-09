Youngest reader: Abraiz Hussain Shah sets PBR National Record for the second time

Child prodigy Abraiz Hussain Shah has set the PBR National Record for being the youngest reader.

While most toddlers are busy learning to scribble on walls, 2 years and 8 months old child prodigy Abraiz enjoys reading books.

The toddler’s parents say they realised their son was gifted and ahead of his age when he started reading complete sentences at first, and then started reading children’s story books, all by himself.

It is pertinent to note that this is the second National Record that Abraiz has set.

Earlier in October 2022, the then two year old Pakistani toddler Abraiz Hussain Shah bagged a national record at Pakistan Book of Records in the field of intelligence.

At the age of 2 years, Abraiz could read, identify all alphabets, numbers, colors, shapes, name vehicles and animals, and make their sounds. He could also name and identify the names of major body parts and could sing rhymes while identifying and naming various other random objects for which he bagged his first National Record in the field of intelligence.

Child prodigies are gifted kids who demonstrate exceptional abilities in one or more areas beyond their age peers. They are often characterized by their remarkable talent, intelligence, and creativity, and have the ability to perform at levels far beyond what is considered normal for their age group.