Freelancing hub established in Gupis, Gilgit-Baltistan to empower local youth

A new freelancing hub has been set up in the Gupis area of Gilgit-Baltistan, offering a significant opportunity for local youth to access digital skills and employment opportunities. The initiative, a collaboration between the Pakistan Army and the Special Communications Organization (SCO), was launched at the Government Boys High School in Gupis, a district in the Ghizer region.

Umar Jan, the principal of the school, praised the establishment of the freelancing hub, emphasizing that it was designed to cater to the needs of the younger generation in the area. For the first time, students in Gupis will have access to resources and training in freelancing, online business, and digital marketing. This initiative is expected to empower students with the skills needed to pursue remote work and earn a livelihood in the digital economy.

Principal Jan highlighted that such hubs are essential in today’s world, as they provide valuable career opportunities for young people in remote areas, where employment options can often be limited. He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and SCO for their efforts in bringing this project to life, noting that it would equip students with the knowledge and tools to succeed in the global online marketplace.

This freelancing hub is seen as a game-changer for the region, offering youth in Gupis a pathway to self-sufficiency and professional growth in the ever-expanding digital economy.