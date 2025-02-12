Govt abolishes narcotics control ministry

The Pakistan government has abolished the Narcotics Control Ministry as part of its rightsizing policy to reduce expenditures.

According to an official notification, the ministry has been dissolved, and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has been placed under the Interior Ministry’s jurisdiction.

Earlier in July, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need to streamline government operations, identifying five ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom, and Health, for potential restructuring.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the final decision on these changes. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he also highlighted ongoing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and reiterated the government's commitment to easing the financial burden on lower-income groups.