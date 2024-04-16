Six illegal constructions demolished in LDA operation

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday, conduct mega operation in Johar town and demolished six illegal constructions and sealed one. On directions of Director General Lahore Development Authority Tahir Farooq, Director Town Planning Four along with his teams took action under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. LDA teams demolished illegal constructions in Plot No. 26, A-I Military Accounts society, demolished illegal constructions on Plot No. 227 in UET Society. Illegal structure on Defense Road and marble shop in Kakezai Society were demolished. LDA team demolished the illegal constructions on Plot No. 970 L and Plot No. 7 AF2 in Johar Town L Block. LDA team sealed Plot No. 178 Block B in Nespak Housing Society.