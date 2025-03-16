Sunday, March 16, 2025
Naushki bus blast kills five, twin explosions shake Balochistan

Web Desk
3:58 PM | March 16, 2025
A blast near a security forces' bus on Dalbandin Road, Nushki, killed five people and injured more than 10 others.

 The victims have been shifted to the hospital, while security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation, increasing security across the city.

In a separate incident, a roadside blast targeting a police mobile on Kirani Road, Quetta, claimed the life of a police officer and injured six others.

Officials confirmed that the explosive device was planted on the roadside, with the wounded also transported to the hospital.

