UNICEF expands child protection efforts in Pakistan

UNICEF is strengthening child protection in Pakistan by establishing District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) in vulnerable areas, with three additional units set to become operational by April 2025 to ensure at-risk children receive essential care.

These units provide medical, psychological, and legal support to children facing abuse, neglect, and violence. In Rajanpur, one such unit has already handled over 135 cases since its launch in 2024, offering crucial interventions to affected children and families.

Among them is Athena, a five-year-old girl who was abducted and assaulted a year ago. Severely traumatized, she lost her ability to speak. While medical treatment saved her life, her family struggled with the emotional and legal aftermath. The DCPU in Rajanpur stepped in, providing therapy, play-based interventions, and counseling to help her recover. "She is alive again," her father, Ahmed, shared as Athena slowly regained her joy.

UNICEF, with Sweden’s humanitarian support, has focused on flood-prone areas to enhance child protection services. "We may not be able to prevent every crime, but we can help families heal—if they reach us in time," says Syed Muzammil Karim, a caseworker supporting Athena’s family.

Beyond immediate care, the DCPU raises awareness on abuse prevention, teaching families how to protect their children. Awais Nasir, a psychologist at the unit, emphasizes the importance of educating children in ways suited to local cultural contexts.

However, challenges remain, particularly in the legal system. Ahmed believes a dedicated legal expert within the DCPU could help families navigate the justice system faster. Muzammil adds, "The process of support only has a beginning, but never an end."

With more DCPUs set to launch, UNICEF aims to expand its outreach and strengthen child protection efforts across Pakistan.