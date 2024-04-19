Entrepreneurship curriculum introduced in FDE schools

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has introduced an entrepreneurship curriculum in schools under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). According to official sources, students from grades 6 to 10 will have the opportunity to explore entrepreneurship starting from the next academic session. This initiative mirrors the successful model implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan over the past two years. The curriculum aims to develop entrepreneurial skills in students by providing them with the necessary tools and mindsets for innovation and creativity. Unlike traditional assessment-based learning, it will emphasize project-based learning, allowing students to apply theoretical knowledge to real- world scenarios.