Friday, April 19, 2024
Female cop dies in road accident

Our Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   A tragic incident unfolded in Islamabad as Lady Head Constable Rubina Shaheen succumbed to fatal head injuries sustained in a road traffic accident. Rubina, who was stationed at the Prime Minister’s House for security duty, passed away in the hospital on Thursday, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

The news of her demise brought mourners together at the Police Lines Headquarters, where a funeral prayer was offered, attended by DIG Security Division Awais Ahmad Malik, senior police officers, and law enforcement officials. Rubina’s service in the security division of Islamabad Capital Police was honored with a guard of honor, and dignitaries draped her coffin with flower wreaths.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck again when a 14-year-old boy named Muhammad Tayyab suffered fatal head injuries after his motorcycle collided with a median on Saidpur Road.

Our Staff Reporter

