CM directs bar rooms and daycare centers for female lawyers in Punjab

In a landmark initiative aimed at supporting female lawyers, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the construction of separate bar rooms and daycare centers in three tehsils of Punjab. The project will initially focus on the towns of Jand, Fort Abbas, and Dunyapur.

The move is part of the Punjab government’s broader efforts to improve the working environment for female legal professionals in the province. In a statement, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of basic facilities at the workplace for female lawyers, noting that providing such essential amenities will help empower them and ensure a conducive working environment.

The construction of dedicated bar rooms and daycare centers will offer female lawyers a space for professional engagement while also addressing the need for childcare facilities, which have been a significant concern for working mothers. The initiative is expected to be a significant step towards promoting gender equality in the legal profession.

Maryam Nawaz further stated that this move aligns with the government’s commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for women in all sectors. The development of these facilities in the selected tehsils will mark the beginning of a wider plan to implement similar initiatives across the province.