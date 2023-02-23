ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday turned down the petitions seeking probe into the cipher, which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed as an evidence of “international conspiracy” to topple it government.
SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the appeals moved by Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Tariq Badar and Naeemul Hassan against the SC Registrar Office objections in his chambers. It has happened for the first time that media persons were allowed to cover the proceedings in the chambers.
The petitions were filed in March last year under Article 184(3) of Constitu
tion requesting the court to pass direction to probe the veracity of cipher on ‘international conspiracy’. Hearing the appeals, Justice Faez questioned; “Is dealing with foreign affairs the job of the court?” He then inquired; “Who was the prime minister when the cipher was received?”
GM Chaudhry replied, “At that time Imran Khan was the prime minister,” adding that the PTI chief had also “waved the cipher” during a rally. Justice Faez further questioned; “Did Imran Khan make any decision to investigate the matter as the prime minister?” He added; “Imran Khan had all the powers to have an investigation conducted. All authorities are under the prime minister.”
He asked: “What should the court do in the cipher’s matter?” When the petitioner’s counsel termed the investigations a “matter of fundamental rights”, Justice Isa asked; “What impact did the cipher have on your or my life? There is no matter of fundamental rights in this case.”
Justice Faez also said; “Do you want that the entire world’s ciphers are sent to the Supreme Court instead of the foreign ministry? If there is any attack in the future, would the Supreme Court announce a war?” He said; “If the government wants, it can make ciphers from all over the world public.” He stated; “If anyone else does this, he will be guilty of violating the Secret Act”, adding that the judiciary cannot “interfere in the affairs of the executive”.
The petitioners had prayed the Court to direct the respondent to deliver the ‘cipher’ to the concerned civil and military authorities to investigate this threat/letter.