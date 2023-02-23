Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday turned down the pe­titions seeking probe into the cipher, which the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf claimed as an evidence of “in­ternational conspir­acy” to topple it gov­ernment.

SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the appeals moved by Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Tariq Badar and Naeemul Hassan against the SC Registrar Office ob­jections in his cham­bers. It has happened for the first time that media persons were allowed to cover the proceedings in the chambers.

The petitions were filed in March last year under Article 184(3) of Constitu­

tion requesting the court to pass direction to probe the veracity of cipher on ‘inter­national conspiracy’. Hearing the appeals, Justice Faez questioned; “Is dealing with foreign affairs the job of the court?” He then inquired; “Who was the prime min­ister when the cipher was received?”

GM Chaudhry replied, “At that time Im­ran Khan was the prime minister,” adding that the PTI chief had also “waved the ci­pher” during a rally. Justice Faez further questioned; “Did Imran Khan make any decision to investigate the matter as the prime minister?” He added; “Imran Khan had all the powers to have an investiga­tion conducted. All authorities are under the prime minister.”

He asked: “What should the court do in the cipher’s matter?” When the petition­er’s counsel termed the investigations a “matter of fundamental rights”, Justice Isa asked; “What impact did the cipher have on your or my life? There is no matter of fundamental rights in this case.”

Justice Faez also said; “Do you want that the entire world’s ciphers are sent to the Supreme Court instead of the for­eign ministry? If there is any attack in the future, would the Supreme Court an­nounce a war?” He said; “If the govern­ment wants, it can make ciphers from all over the world public.” He stated; “If any­one else does this, he will be guilty of vi­olating the Secret Act”, adding that the ju­diciary cannot “interfere in the affairs of the executive”.

The petitioners had prayed the Court to direct the respondent to deliver the ‘cipher’ to the concerned civil and mil­itary authorities to investigate this threat/letter.