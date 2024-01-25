Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sugar mill sealed over default on payment

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  The district administration has sealed a sugar mill and also nabbed four employees of a private bank into custody for delaying payments to farmers during a special opera­tion on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar launched a special operation against the sugar mills involved in delaying payments of sugarcane to farm­ers. Taking action on the reports regarding non-payment to farmers by Tandalyanwala sugar mills, the assistant directed sealed the sugar mill and also arrested four employ­ees of a private bank over involve­ment in illegal transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure timely payment to sug­arcane growers adding that strict action would be taken against the sugar mill administration over non-compliance.

IHC reserves verdict on Imran trial in jail

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024