Sugar mill sealed over default on payment

MUZAFFARGARH - The district administration has sealed a sugar mill and also nabbed four employees of a private bank into custody for delaying payments to farmers during a special opera­tion on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar launched a special operation against the sugar mills involved in delaying payments of sugarcane to farm­ers. Taking action on the reports regarding non-payment to farmers by Tandalyanwala sugar mills, the assistant directed sealed the sugar mill and also arrested four employ­ees of a private bank over involve­ment in illegal transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure timely payment to sug­arcane growers adding that strict action would be taken against the sugar mill administration over non-compliance.