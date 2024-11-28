Thursday, November 28, 2024
Supreme Court clarifies no suo motu notice taken in Quetta child abduction case

Web Desk
3:07 PM | November 28, 2024
On Thursday, the Supreme Court's constitutional bench dismissed reports suggesting it had taken suo motu notice of a child abduction case in Quetta.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, presided over the hearing. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan requested the court to review the report in chambers due to the case's sensitive nature.

He informed the bench that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was being formed to address the matter.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail clarified that the case had been pending for some time and dismissed the misconception that it was a suo motu proceeding.

The counsel for the Balochistan government urged the court to help resolve the ongoing sit-in in Quetta, which was being held in protest over the child’s abduction. However, Justice Musarrat Hilali emphasized that it was the responsibility of the local administration, and the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction in that regard.

The victim’s father pleaded for the court's intervention, expressing his desperation to have his child returned. In response, Justice Jamal Mandokhail acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “We all share concern over this matter.

The Inspector General of Police has briefed us, but we cannot disclose all details due to the case’s sensitive nature.”

