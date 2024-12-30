CM Maryam Nawaz unveils comprehensive reforms to transform Punjab’s education system

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced significant reforms to enhance the education sector.

Key initiatives include merit-based appointments for education officers, upgraded scholarship programs, and the integration of AI education in early grades.

The government has also launched nutrition programs, installed solar-powered charging stations in colleges, and constructed new classrooms and laboratories in public schools.

Additionally, 76 girls' colleges have been provided with buses, and an internship program benefiting 3,527 schools in South Punjab has been implemented.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of modernizing education to ensure every child has access to quality learning opportunities.