Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz unveils comprehensive reforms to transform Punjab’s education system

CM Maryam Nawaz unveils comprehensive reforms to transform Punjab’s education system
Web Desk
6:44 PM | December 30, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced significant reforms to enhance the education sector.

Key initiatives include merit-based appointments for education officers, upgraded scholarship programs, and the integration of AI education in early grades.

The government has also launched nutrition programs, installed solar-powered charging stations in colleges, and constructed new classrooms and laboratories in public schools.

Additionally, 76 girls' colleges have been provided with buses, and an internship program benefiting 3,527 schools in South Punjab has been implemented.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of modernizing education to ensure every child has access to quality learning opportunities.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024