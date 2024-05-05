Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks

CAIRO/GAZA - A Hamas delegation has arrived in Egypt for further talks on a possible ceasefire and hostage deal, a member of the group’s political bureau told CNN Saturday.

Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News also reported that a Hamas delegation has arrived, citing a senior Egyptian official, claiming that there was “noticeable progress” in discussions.

Al-Qahera News cited the official, saying Egyptian mediators are approaching a “consensus formula on many points of disagreement.” On Friday, Hamas said on Telegram that it would send a delegation to Cairo on Saturday with a “positive spirit” to continue discussions on the recent ceasefire and hostage release proposal, “determined to finalize the agreement to meet our people’s demands.”

However, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations told CNN Friday that Israel still has not yet gotten word that Hamas has changed its “extreme” positions.

Also in Cairo is CIA Director Bill Burns, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN Friday. He has acted as a key interlocutor for the United States in the multiparty talks between Israel, Hamas, Egypt and Qatar.

On the other hand, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 34,654 as a result of 211 days of Israeli military operations in the territory, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported Saturday.

The ministry added that 32 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the ministry reported that 41 people had been injured over the same period, bringing the total number of wounded in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began to 77,908.

The ministry does not distinguish between casualties among civilians and Hamas fighters.

CNN cannot independently verify the ministry’s casualty figures due to the lack of international media access to Gaza.

According to the latest data from The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Friday, the conflict has resulted in over 10,000 women in Gaza being killed and 19,000 injured.

Deadly Israeli airstrikes Saturday hit residential buildings across Gaza, killing nine people.

Three people were killed and several were injured, including two children, after an Israeli airstrike targeted two residential buildings east of Rafah, according to a Gaza General Directorate of Civil Defense statement.

The Israel Defense Forces released a statement Saturday has confirmed hitting targets, saying it “is operating to dismantle Hamas military and administrative capabilities,” and that “the IDF follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

Israeli airstrikes have been targeting Rafah, where at least 1.2 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, for weeks ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

Elsewhere, in northern Gaza, three people were killed and three injured after an Israeli airstrike targeted a family home in Jabalya in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In another instance, three people were killed, including a woman, in an Israeli airstrike that hit a family home east of Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza on Friday at midnight, according to the director-general at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Iyad Issa Abu Zaher.

Israel said Saturday that it will send delegation to Cairo if there’s ‘positive movement’ on deal. Taher Nunu, a Hamas official and advisor to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, says meetings in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari mediators have begun and Hamas is dealing with their proposals “with full seriousness and responsibility.” However, he reiterates the terror group’s demand that any deal should include an Israeli pullout from Gaza and an end to the war, conditions that Israel has previously rejected.

“Any agreement to be reached must include our national demands: the complete and permanent ending of the aggression; the full and complete withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza Strip; the return of the displaced to their homes without restriction; and a real prisoner swap deal, in addition to the reconstruction and ending the blockade,” the Hamas official tells Reuters.