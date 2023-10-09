Israeli army strikes over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza

The Israeli army on Monday announced that it has carried out over 500 raids on targets across the Gaza Strip overnight.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling against more than 500 targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups in Gaza.

"Overnight, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said.

Also, the Israeli army estimated that on Saturday morning between 800 to 1,000 armed Palestinians infiltrated Israeli territories through 80 gaps across the borders with Gaza.

It added that the Palestinian fighters attacked 20 Israeli settlements and 11 Israeli military bases around Gaza.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the attack, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 413 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,300 others.