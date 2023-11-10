A significant number of parents have been facing myriad difficulties paying their children’s fees due to the expensive education system in the country. Expensive education has caused countless difficulties for people as they are unable to afford the fees of private institutions.
This is also reflected in the figures mentioned in the report on enrollment in private schools: 30% of secondary and tertiary level students, 40% at the pre-primary level, and 20% at the primary level are studying in privately run schools, while 8% are studying in seminaries. It is essential for parents to protest against high fees. Echoing the same sentiment, the report mentions that the schooling of children coming from poor families constitutes as much as 80% of the total income of such families.
It is disheartening to hear the concerns of parents who often face the obstacles of school fees in Pakistan. Education should not aim to take money from poor people; its goal is to make humans civilized. The government should take serious action on this issue, reduce fees, and help students access education through scholarships and student grants so that every student, regardless of family wealth, can receive a quality education.
ZAINAB ISLAM,
Kech.