EV charging stations to come up at 50 locations of Punjab province soon: minister

ISLAMABAD - Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Wednesday said that Punjab was making a big push for electric vehicles in controlling environmental pollution where over 50 charging stations will soon be set up at various points of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the CM had issued the first e-rickshaw license while providing over 10,000 electric bikes will be distributed among graduate university students, adding, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes will also be granted to special individuals free of interest.

He said that the government’s historic initiative aims to become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, EV batteries, and components, adding, that the electric three-wheeler market is the most ripe market right now for electrification.

Minister added that with the adoption of EVs, we will not only positively impact the country’s economy but also help in achieving the country’s target of net zero emissions.

Pakistan’s electric vehicle market is gathering momentum and is poised for significant growth in the next few years, he mentioned.

To encourage the shift to electric vehicles, he also emphasized the high quality of electric rickshaws and their role in combating pollution.

Replying to a query, he said that beyond promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transport, the ‘Green Wheels’ initiative also marks a noteworthy shift in government procurement practices.

This program will also reflect a multifaceted approach and will address both public accessibility to electric vehicles and the government’s commitment to adopting environmentally friendly options.