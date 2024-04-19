60pc recommendations of water commission implemented: Sindh CS

HYDERABAD - The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah has said that during the last three weeks, 138 RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants have been acti­vated in Sindh. He informed the honorable court that the recommendations of the Water Com­mission are being implemented, which include short-term, mid-term and long-term measures and about 60 percent of the water commission’s recommendations have been implemented in the province, but some projects have faced delays due to resource shortages.

Speaking to the media after a hearing in Hy­derabad on Thursday regarding the implemen­tation of the water commission’s report, Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that due to a lack of funds, complete implementation of the recommenda­tions could not be achieved. However, we will submit progress reports to the honorable court every three months as per directives.

He revealed that between the last and current hearings, as many as 138 RO plants have been re­vived within three weeks, and another 200 will be activated by June.

The CS informed that about 60 recommen­dations were made by the water commission, and we will keep the honorable court informed about the progress of each. The CS added there are some irrigation schemes which require sig­nificant funds.