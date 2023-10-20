FBR chairman holds E-Kachehri to address taxpayers concerns

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs) on Thursday as part of FBR’s drive to facilitate taxpayers in tax compliance and to address their tax-related concerns.

During the occasion, FBR chairman directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their issues. The chairman issued on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve the problems of the taxpayers at the earliest. Amjed Zubair also encouraged the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for speedy resolution of their concerns pertaining to filing of tax returns.

He apprised that field formations have already been given instructions for maximum facilitation of taxpayers. The chairman also appreciated the suggestions given by taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered during the formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers’ facilitation. He reaffirmed that FBR was making all-out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers. The E-Kachehri occasion not only provides a platform for the taxpayers for quick redressal of their grievances but also promotes tax compliance and outreach.