Karachi’s central sacrificial animal market preparing for festive transformation in May

KARACHI - The central market for sacrificial animals in Karachi is gearing up for a festive makeover in the Second week of May. This announcement is part of a broader initiative to facilitate citizens in observing Sunnah Ibrahimi during the upcoming festivities.

A dedicated sacrificial animal market will be established at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town, catering to the needs of Karachi’s residents. This market plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, particularly within Pakistan’s livestock sector, serving as a hub where thousands of traders gather to buy and sell millions of sacrificial animals from across the nation. According to details, for the this year’s cattle market for sacrificial animals is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2024. Spanning an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass, the market will uphold its tradition of robust security measures, with police and ranger services employed to ensure safety and order. Enhanced facilities await both traders and buyers at the market premises. Ample parking spaces will be designated for convenience, and temporary stalls will be erected within the market’s confines, offering essential supplies and a food court for visitors.

Financial services will be readily accessible through ATMs and temporary branches of major banks. Moreover, medical assistance will be on standby, including ambulance services, to address any emergencies that may arise. In a bid to support traders, provisions such as free water supply and land for cattle sheds will be provided. Stringent health inspections, mandated by Shariah requirements, will be conducted on all livestock entering the market, supplemented by certification from the Veterinary Department to ensure the animals’ well-being. This annual endeavor underscores our commitment to facilitating a seamless and fulfilling experience for all participants in the sacrificial animal market, fostering traditions while prioritizing safety, convenience, and economic vitality.