Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Faisalabad CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year night

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad City Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police heads of all circles and divisions to take strict action against display of weapons and aerial firing in their respective jurisdiction on New Year night.

In a statement here on Thursday, the CPO directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to devise comprehensive strategies for ensuring thorough patrolling in their areas in order to curb crimes at maximum extent including drug trafficking and one-wheeling. 

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all station house officers should be duty bound for taking stern action against outlaws without any discrimination. 

He said that incidents of aerial firing were also causing loss of human lives. Therefore, special squads should be constituted and activated across the district to ensure thorough patrolling and take prompt action against display of weapons and aerial firing. 

May 9 conspirators not being punished: Javed Latif

He also directed the police officers to launch an effective campaign through social media including radio, television and newspapers to apprise the general public about harms of aerial firing so that a positive approach could be developed among the people against this societal evil. 

He also warned the police officials and officers that strict departmental action would be taken against those who would show lethargy, negligence and delinquency in controlling incidents of aerial firing, drug trafficking and one-wheeling in their respective areas.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023