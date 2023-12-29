Faisalabad CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year night

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad City Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police heads of all circles and divisions to take strict action against display of weapons and aerial firing in their respective jurisdiction on New Year night.

In a statement here on Thursday, the CPO directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to devise comprehensive strategies for ensuring thorough patrolling in their areas in order to curb crimes at maximum extent including drug trafficking and one-wheeling.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all station house officers should be duty bound for taking stern action against outlaws without any discrimination.

He said that incidents of aerial firing were also causing loss of human lives. Therefore, special squads should be constituted and activated across the district to ensure thorough patrolling and take prompt action against display of weapons and aerial firing.

He also directed the police officers to launch an effective campaign through social media including radio, television and newspapers to apprise the general public about harms of aerial firing so that a positive approach could be developed among the people against this societal evil.

He also warned the police officials and officers that strict departmental action would be taken against those who would show lethargy, negligence and delinquency in controlling incidents of aerial firing, drug trafficking and one-wheeling in their respective areas.