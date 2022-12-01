Share:

ISLAMABAD - A cultural night was organized yesterday at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and Türkiye. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her remarks, the Minister of State stated that Pakistan and Türkiye have been brothers, friends and partners. The inseparable bonds of common faith, history, and culture have been reinforced by mutual trust and cooperation on critical issues. The strength of Pakistan-Türkiye relationship is anchored in affection and solidarity among the peoples of the two countries. Minister of State added that the ties between the two countries have transformed into a strategic partnership, characterized by multiple high-level exchanges, including the visits of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Türkiye in June and November 2022, the Joint Inauguration of MILGEM Corvettes PNS KHAIBER, and signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement in August 2022, that aims at achieving bilateral trade target of US $ 5 billion in the medium term. The cultural night was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and Embassy of Türkiye in Islamabad that brought to the fore the rich cultures of Pakistan and Türkiye. The ‘Sama’ performance of whirling dervishes from Konya, Türkiye and instrumental Tabla performance from Pakistani artists, along with traditional delicacies from both the countries, kept the large audience entertained throughout the evening. Earlier in the morning, the two countries held simultaneous tree plantation ceremonies at their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs, to mark the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties. The tree was planted jointly by Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, in Islamabad; while Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Faruk Kaymakci, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, H.E. Dr. Yousaf Junaid, planted the tree in Ankara. Indeed Pakistan and Türkiye relationship has stood the test of times and continues to grow deeper and higher with each passing day.