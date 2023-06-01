Kidnapped innocence  

Sometimes, the word “kidnap” may seem normal in a society where we are struggling to survive. However, it leads to feelings of hopelessness, sadness, and distraction, not only for individuals but for society. I don’t believe this message will melt the frozen hearts of those who lead the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan. I am also certain that they take pride in their appointed positions when introducing themselves to the public.

However, their pride raises several questions: What exactly are they proud of? Are they proud of the increasing number of kidnappings? Are they proud of the uncontrolled law and order situation? Are they proud of letting kidnappers go free? Or are they proud of the kidnapping of 4-year-old innocent Simrat Kumar from UmarKot, Sindh?

With each passing day, the rate of abductions is drastically increasing in Pakistan. There isn’t a single day that can be called free from abductions. It appears that our law enforcement agencies are powerless to control heinous crimes like kidnapping. Just three days ago, a 4-year-old innocent child, Simrat Kumar, from a minority segment of our society, was kidnapped for ransom. The kidnappers uploaded a video on social media, showing the small, beautiful hands of Simrat tied with a rope from behind. He was given something to eat, but with his hands tied, the hungry boy struggled to eat and couldn’t manage.

The heart-wrenching abduction of innocent Simrat has shaken the nation to its core. Organizations that work to protect the lives of citizens must step forward and play a role in ensuring the safe recovery of Simrat. They must also ensure that the culprits are punished.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.