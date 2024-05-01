Govt taking steps to revive national game: Rana Mashood

LAHORE - Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan has said that the government will take all possible measures to revive the national game hockey and dispute of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be resolved amicably in next few days. He was speaking with media at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad along with Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, Olympian Khawaja Junaid and PSB Deputy Director General Shahid ul Islam, after meeting with the national hockey team participating in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup. Rana Mashood said: “I am glad to see the enthusiasm of the players of the national team and hopes that it will perform better in upcoming international events.

“There is no shortage of talent among the youth of Pakistan while promoting sports is among the priorities of our government.”

He also announced that the government will soon launch the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund, which will invest Rs 5 billion to promote sports in the country, adding that the government is committed to supporting all sports and will work to fill the country’s stadiums with athletes.