Youth driving electoral change

Youth-led initiatives for electoral reforms play a crucial role in advocating positive changes in the electoral process. These movements often demand fair, transparent, and accountable systems to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure equal voting rights. Many youth-led initiatives focus on educating young voters about their rights, the importance of voting, and navigating the electoral system to increase voter turnout and engagement.
They employ innovative strategies, including social media campaigns, grassroots organising, and community engagement, to reach a wider audience and mobilise support for electoral reforms. Notable examples of such initiatives include the “Youth Initiative for Electoral Reforms” in Nigeria, advocating for electoral transparency, and the “Youth Vote Philippines” movement aiming to increase youth voter turnout through education and engagement efforts. These initiatives showcase the proactive role of young people in driving change and advocating for more transparent, fair, and inclusive electoral systems.
SABTAIN HYDER,
Sukkur.