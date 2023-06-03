Disappearances

The trend of abductions continues, and this time it is renowned human rights lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir who was forcefully disappeared late on Thursday night. Such actions are deeply problematic and there is no room for any equivocation. It also appears that a non-discriminating approach is being adopted, therefore anyone—regardless of whether they are politically affiliated or not—can suffer the same fate without any explanation being furnished by the authorities.

Not that these tactics are justified in any case, and the due process must be followed for everyone, but at least until this point, individuals of a certain profile were being targeted. Mr Nasir’s case breaks that trend and has further exacerbated concerns regarding the prevailing situation. This is a man who has time and again taken a stand for the voiceless and has been recognised around the world for his work.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah raised concerns over Mr Nasir’s disappearance and sought a report from the police chief. He also directed the police to expedite efforts to recover the lawyer. This is a tragically comedic state of affairs where the CM has no answers to provide, and the police officers at first refused to register the FIR regarding Mr Nasir’s disappearance.

Such actions will only further widen the trust deficit between the state and its citizens. Moreover, a mockery is being made of the human rights norms and the institutions that exist to dispense justice and deal with such cases. The repercussions of these tactics will be felt far and wide and the hope is that better sense prevails sooner than later.