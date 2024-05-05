Khana Badosh café to pay tribute to Saindaad Saand on May 6

HYDERABAD - Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session to host a condolence meeting to pay tribute to eminent Sindhi poet Saindad Saand today (Sunday) at 5:00 p.m. Intellectual Amar Sindhoo will be a moderator on the occasion while Heman Das Chandani as a Speaker. The esteemed Thari poet and writer, Saindad Sand, was passed away on February 20, 2024, after a prolonged illness at the age of 64. Born in 1960 in the village of Mataro Sand near Islamkot town of Tharparkar, Saindad Sand hailed from the house of Mohammad Hassan Sand.