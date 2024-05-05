Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khana Badosh café to pay tribute to Saindaad Saand on May 6

Agencies
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HYDERABAD   -   Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session to host a condolence meeting to pay tribute to eminent Sindhi poet Saindad Saand today (Sunday) at 5:00 p.m.  Intellectual Amar Sindhoo will be a moderator on the occasion while Heman Das Chandani as a Speaker.  The esteemed Thari poet and writer, Saindad Sand, was passed away on February 20, 2024,  after a prolonged illness at the age of 64. Born in 1960 in the village of Mataro Sand near Islamkot town of Tharparkar, Saindad Sand hailed from the house of Mohammad Hassan Sand.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024