Pedro Martinez shocks No 1 seed Casper Ruud in Estoril

ESTORIL - Spaniard Pedro Martinez knocked off No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway on Saturday to reach the final at the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal. Martinez outlasted de­fending champion Ruud 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that took three hours and seven minutes to complete. Ruud came back from being down 5-1 in the deciding set and even overcame three match points in an epic 16-minute game at 5-2, but the 77th-ranked Mar­tinez -- who had never beaten a top player -- ul­timately took the match. Martinez will face No. 2 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who reached his 10th ATP final after beat­ing Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. In a match that took just under two hours, Hurkacz critically broke Garin’s serve twice in the final set on his way to victory. Matteo Ber­rettini recorded six aces while outlasting Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 to reach the title match of the Grand Prix Hassan II at Mar­rakech, Morocco. Berret­tini required two hours, 42 minutes to reach his first final since Naples in October 2022. The Italian will face defending cham­pion Roberto Carballes Baena, who posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Pavel Kotov of Russia in his semifinal match. Baena has won nine straight matches in Marrakech. The Spaniard saved six of seven break points and converted four of six on Kotov’s service.