Pakistan’s financial turmoil

Pakistan is grappling with a challenging economic crisis, stemming from various issues that have strained its financial management capabilities. The economic turbulence is a result of soaring public debt, fiscal deficits, and external imbalances. The nation contends with challenges such as an unstable balance of payments, a depreciating currency, and rising inflation. Compounding these issues are structural obstacles, including institutional inefficiency and energy shortages. International financial institutions must now offer support to the government to stabilise the economy, implement reforms, and address pressing concerns. Navigating through this economic crisis demands a comprehensive and sustained effort, involving structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and targeted investments to foster growth and enhance resilience to external economic uncertainties.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA MEHMOOD, Sukkur.