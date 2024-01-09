Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s financial turmoil

January 09, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Pakistan is grappling with a challenging economic crisis, stemming from various issues that have strained its financial management capabilities. The economic turbulence is a result of soaring public debt, fiscal deficits, and external imbalances. The nation contends with challenges such as an unstable balance of payments, a depreciating currency, and rising inflation. Compounding these issues are structural obstacles, including institutional inefficiency and energy shortages. International financial institutions must now offer support to the government to stabilise the economy, implement reforms, and address pressing concerns. Navigating through this economic crisis demands a comprehensive and sustained effort, involving structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and targeted investments to foster growth and enhance resilience to external economic uncertainties.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA MEHMOOD, Sukkur.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024