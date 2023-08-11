Dearth of public libraries in Sindh

Public libraries play an important role in developing and enhancing the reading habits of residents in an area. They also provide a quiet, serene, and concentrated environment for those preparing for examinations or assignments related to medicine, engineering, civil services (CSS, PCS), banking, etc.

Sindh has been unfortunate to face a dearth of quality public libraries for quite some time. Due to this situation, local residents find it challenging to feed their minds by reading various good and interesting books that match their interests. Additionally, due to the lack of quality public libraries in most towns and districts of Sindh, residents are deprived of staying updated with national and international events by reading major national newspapers and magazines.

Apart from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana districts, there are no quality public libraries at the district headquarters level in the rest of Sindh. Poor but book-loving people are left without a place to quench their thirst for knowledge. Sindh was once a centre of learning and excellence, attracting people from neighbouring and Far Eastern countries. To revive that spirit, we must expand the scope of our quality educational and learning centres, including the enhancement of public libraries in all district headquarters in Sindh.

I request the Sindh government to address this vital aspect of social development. The scope of quality public libraries should be increased in the province so that citizens can engage in the constructive habit of reading and assimilating different materials according to their needs and interests. This habit will enrich their mental capacities, thoughts, and actions, enabling them to become useful members of society.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi.