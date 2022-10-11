Share:

Omaima Sohail’s five-wicket haul propelled Pakistan women’s cricket team to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup’s 21st match at Sylhet on Tuesday.

While chasing a target of 113, Pakistan wrapped up the match in 18.5 overs. Nida remained the top scorer for the green caps and went on to make an unbeaten 26 off 28, followed by Ayesha Riaz’s 20 off 26. Ayesha Naseem played a fiery cameo and remained scored unbeaten 16 off 5. During this Naseem clobbered two sixes.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu decided to bat first and she [Chamari Athapaththu] set a solid platform for her team to improvise by amassing 41 runs off 26 deliveries, during which she smashed nine boundaries. However, Omaima’s brilliant bowling performance knocked the Sri Lankan batters out for 112 runs in 18.5 overs.

With the exception of Omaima’s (5-13) brilliance with the bowl, Tuba Hassan (2-26) bagged two wickets, while Nida Dar (1-25) picked up a wicket.