Four PTI-backed candidates jump ship, join IPP's ranks

As political parties continue their efforts to rope in independent candidates to strengthen their positions ahead of the formation of the new government post-February 8 election, four independent candidates who won Punjab Assembly seats, announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Three of the four politicians who joined the IPP's ranks are PTI-affiliated independent candidates namely — Muhammad Tahir from PP-284, Sardar Awais Dreshak from PP-296 and Zahid Ismail Bhutta from PP-270.

Welcoming the development, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that a further 10-15 winning candidates would join the party's ranks in the coming days.