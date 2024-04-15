Saudi Arabia's high-level delegation to arrive in Pakistan today

A high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Monday).

The development came after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed that Riyadh would never leave Islamabad along.

During the premier's visit, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had doubled down on its pledge to speed up the initial phase of their $5 billion investment in Pakistan.

The Saudi delegation would visit Pakistan from April 15 to 16. The visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Engineer Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

In an official statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and others.