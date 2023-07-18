Two DSPs suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday suspended two officers of Karachi Range over their alleged involvement in corruption.

According to an order issued in this regard, two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) of district East were suspended and were directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO). The suspended officers include SDPO Bin Qasim, DSP Nazar Muhammad and SDPO Quaidabad, DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani. They were suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry into their conduct. During the period of their suspension, the officers will draw pay and allowances as admissible to them under the rules, the order read.

Three of motorcycle

lifters gang held, 8 motorcycles recovered

The City District Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three most wanted operatives of Cheena group involved in motorcycle lifting across the megalopolis and recovered 8 snatched/stolen motorcycles from the accused. The accused were arrested during a technical/intelligence-based operation from the limits of Chakiwara police station, according to SSP City Arif Aziz.

The accused were wanted by the police and had committed dozens of motorcycle lifting crimes. They have been identified as Yasir, Ibrahim and Umair. Stolen motorcycles recovered from accused have been stolen from different areas of the city. A case has been registered against the accused, and raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

The arrested have been handed over to the CPLC authorities for further legal proceedings.

Karachi Police foil ATM theft attempt, arrest suspect

Karachi Police on Monday foiled Automated Teller Machine (ATM) theft in Karachi and arrested a suspect. As per details, two thieves entered an ATM booth of a bank in Landhi Industrial Area to loot cash. After being informed by the security guards of the bank, a police team from Shah Latif Town reached the spot and arrested a suspect, while others fled the scene.

The police said the suspects were about to take the cash tray of the ATM after breaking the lock of the machine. The suspect has been shifted to the police station for further investigation and the whereabouts of his accomplice.

Separately, Sindh police Madadgar-15 foiled the theft attempt on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area.

According to details, the Madadgar-15 unit of Karachi Police conducted a timely operation in Sector 16 of the Korangi Industrial Area and apprehended the culprit involved in the attempted theft.