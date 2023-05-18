Swat Firing Incident

A lack of firearms regulations has resulted in a tragic incident in the Swat district. A young girl lost her life, and seven other students were injured when a constable stationed outside a school opened fire on a school van immediately after it exited the school gate. This act of violence is both horrifying and cruel, demanding an immediate investigation. How was a constable who had been suspended twice before allowed to hold such a critical position? Where was the background check conducted?

What exacerbates the severity of this attack is that it specifically targeted innocent school children, necessitating a prompt and thorough investigation. Additionally, an ongoing tribal conflict, spanning several decades, has claimed the lives of at least 16 people. While these issues are more complex than they may appear, and the problem extends beyond unregulated firearms, local authorities have confirmed the deaths of at least 16 individuals. Implementing some level of weapons control could help mitigate the unrestrained loss of life resulting from unchecked violence.

When firearms become tools in local conflicts, security concerns inevitably arise, posing a threat to national unity across the country. Historically, this has been an issue, and it continues to persist. Moving forward, it is imperative to enact stricter regulations and laws governing the use of guns. The formation of a special investigation team to address the school incident is a positive step in the right direction. While implementing laws in tribal areas is challenging due to their unique circumstances and the lack of clarity surrounding them, it is crucial to devise a suitable approach. It is worth noting that guns are also readily available in various marketplaces and are manufactured due to historical events, contributing to widespread trading. The absence of Pakistan’s criminal and constitutional laws in tribal areas further complicates matters.

In general, the government can enhance the gun licensing process by imposing stricter requirements, such as rigorous background checks and comprehensive reviews, before issuing firearms. Additionally, laws can be established and recent incidents can serve as examples to create a deterrent effect.