Pakistan, China to explore new avenues of cooperation in tea sector: Envoy

BEIJING - Pakistan aims to fortify bilateral relations and explore new avenues of economic cooperation with China through mutual ventures in the tea industry.

This strategic move underscores both nations’ commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic bonds, leveraging cultural significance and economic potential of the tea trade, said Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

During a tea seminar, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi said that in both Pakistan and China, tea is not just a drink; it is a tradition, a ritual, and a way of life. From the tranquil tea gardens of China to the bustling streets of Pakistan, the aroma of freshly brewed tea evokes a sense of warmth and communal spirit that knows no boundaries.

“As we celebrate the tea culture, it is hard to ignore the profound connections that tea weaves between our nations and traditions. The linguistic parallel between the Pakistani word “chaey” and its Chinese counterpart “cha” signified our shared heritage, where tea transcends its mere beverage status to embody a symbol of hospitality, friendship, and unity,” he added.

He further explained that in Pakistan, the art of making tea, or chai as Pakistanis affectionately call it, is steeped in tradition and symbolism. It is a gesture of welcome, a gesture of respect, and a gesture of connection. Whether enjoyed with family at home, shared among friends at a local chai dhaba, or served to honored guests, chai is a thread that binds us together, fostering meaningful conversations and lasting relationships. “The cultural significance of tea extends beyond its consumption; it also serves as a bridge between diverse communities, fostering dialogue, understanding, and appreciation for each other’s customs and traditions. Through tea-related interactions, we share flavors, we share stories, memories, and aspirations, building a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation,” Hashmi stated. He said these kinds of events are invaluable. They provide a platform to celebrate our shared love for tea, exchange insights, and explore opportunities for collaboration. Initiatives such as tea festivals, cultural exchanges, and collaborative research projects enrich our understanding of tea culture. They also pave the way for enhanced economic, social, and diplomatic ties between our nations.

“As we raise our cups in a symbolic toast, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the bonds of friendship and cooperation that tea represents. May the shared love for tea continue to inspire us to seek common ground, build bridges, and create a future of harmony and prosperity for all,” he mentioned.