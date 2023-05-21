Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia

BELGRADE-Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday, amid growing concern at rising levels of violence following two mass shootings that killed 18 people this month.

The rally marked the third major “Serbia against violence” protest in recent weeks, which has brought thousands to the streets calling for the resignation of top officials. “We are in shock, disbelief and we are angry,” protester Jelena Mihajlovic told the crowd gathered in front of the parliament on Friday.

“And a question echoes with all of us -- what kind of country are we leaving for our children?” The protests are some of the largest rallies to rock Serbia since mass demonstrations triggered the fall of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic more than two decades ago. After blocking two major Belgrade bridges, several opposition politicians late Friday called for their supporters to remain on the motorway until all demands are met.

while some protesters have set up tents.