Tuesday, April 23, 2024
PTI announces public gathering in Karachi

PTI announces public gathering in Karachi
Web Desk
10:49 AM | April 23, 2024
 Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the party’s public gathering in Karachi has been rescheduled for May 5.

In a statement issued here, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that in the party’s political committee meeting, it was decided to reschedule the public gathering. He said that now the PTI’s public gathering would be held adjacent to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on May 5 instead of April 28.

The PTI Sindh president said that his party had approached the Deputy Commissioner East and sought permission for the gathering.

He said that upon refusal by the administration for a non-objection certificate, the PTI moved the Sindh High Court. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that their petition is fixed for a hearing on April 26.

“Hopefully we will get permission from the SHC to hold a Jalsa (public gathering) in Karachi,” the PTI Sindh chief said.

He was of the view that the Sindh government is ’afraid’ of the PTI’s popularity, terming it a reason for not getting permission from the provincial government.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lands in Lahore, visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

The PTI had announced country-wide protest against what it called rigging in the elections and theft of its mandate in the general elections.

