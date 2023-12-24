 Digital citizenship

Every citizen has a responsibility to respect all members of society, adhere to laws, and avoid plagiarism—a serious offence where one presents someone else’s work as their own. Software privacy involves the illegal reproduction of licensed software for personal use, distribution, or sale, with legal consequences for violators. Maintaining digital civility, following internet ethics, and using computers for legitimate work are crucial practices. Just as in interactions with family and friends, it’s essential to recognize that cybercriminals exploit networks to access personal information through methods like password tracking. Applying basic rules of legality in daily life is equally relevant in cyberspace.
HAJIRA BATOOL,
Rawalpindi.