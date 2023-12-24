 Digital citizenship

Sunday, December 24, 2023
December 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Every citizen has a responsibil­ity to respect all members of society, adhere to laws, and avoid plagiarism—a serious offence where one presents someone else’s work as their own. Software privacy involves the illegal repro­duction of licensed software for personal use, distribution, or sale, with legal consequences for vio­lators. Maintaining digital civility, following internet ethics, and us­ing computers for legitimate work are crucial practices. Just as in in­teractions with family and friends, it’s essential to recognize that cy­bercriminals exploit networks to access personal information through methods like password tracking. Applying basic rules of legality in daily life is equally rel­evant in cyberspace.

HAJIRA BATOOL,

Rawalpindi.

