Authorities have blocked various roads, including entry and exit points, in the Punjab capital to thwart the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan tonight.

The political show comes despite postponement of elections in Punjab as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has excused for the holding polls due to financial and security constraints.

درج ذیل سڑکیں ٹریفک کے لیے بند ہیں.براہ کرم متبادل راستے اختیار کریں اور 15 پر کال کریں یا مدد کے لیے اپنے موبائل پر RASTA APP ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں۔#ctplahore #services pic.twitter.com/SyCEUUXHpm — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) March 25, 2023

All roads leading to the Minar-i-Pakistan have been barricaded by parking trucks carrying shipping containers while Ravi bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig – the two major entry and exit points – have also been closed for traffic. The measures to prevent the political gathering have caused hurdles for commuters, who are heading to their jobs.

The areas where containers have been placed include Shah Alam Market, Bansawala Bazar, Railways Stations, and others.

In a tweet, City Traffic Police Lahore said the following roads are closed for traffic “from Lohay Wali Pulli towards Sabzi Mandi ,outgate Lorri Adda towards Sabzi Mandi, R/O Lorri Adda towards Sabzi Mandi ,both sides of old Ravi bridge, both sides of new Ravi bridge, Barkat Pulli towards Shahdara, Masti gate towards Railway Station, Railway Station towards Masti Gate, lk Moria bridge towards Railway Station, Railway Station towards Ik Moria from beneath and flyover, Bohar Wala Chowk, Railway Road, Brendth Road and Hafiz hotel, District Chowk towards Workshop Chowk both sides, Peer Makki U-turn both sides, Retigun chowk towards SSP corner. The police have asked people to take alternate routes.