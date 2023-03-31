Share:

A solar panel localisation policy is in its final stages to reduce import costs. Solar panels produced locally will be cheaper, better quality, and will help the balance of payments crisis by reducing foreign exchange. Additionally, once local industries shift focus to their production, job creation, and research into renewable sources will be encouraged. Just by advertising these local panels, awareness around the products and producing green energy will be encouraged.

Tax exemption, encouragement for public-private partnerships, and renewable energy grid investments are well thought-out for producers. But this is where the problem lies—it benefits producers more than consumers. Solarisation needs consumer demand for it to be valuable and the policy should cater to this part of the problem too. Current government policies have ironically worsened the uptake of solar energy and panels by the public as they are imported and the closing of LCs has increased rates considerably.

The problem with mass solarisation in the country is closely linked to the affordability crisis. Individuals have lost their purchasing power considerably and a simple system has almost doubled in the local market. While localisation of panels will reduce this, the initial investment in the system will still be too high for the common man.

There is a shortage of electricity in the country and energy is becoming insecure. The solution is making solar energy accessible and affordable, and indigenous plants are definitely a step in the right direction. Discouraging imports was always on the agenda but the next steps should address the consumer end of the problem. The move to renewable sources is imperative as generation and demand constitute a considerable gap. Load shedding is already widespread and electricity consumption will increase more in times to come. Power generation practice has contributed to the mess of circular debt in the area. Going forward, energy credits and tax incentives by the Government can help the consumer. This will encourage uptake and usage by the general public.